Soccer-France v Germany teams

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:20 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between France and Germany in Munich on Tuesday. Teams:

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpempe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe; Karim Benzema Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Ruediger; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Thomas Mueller.

