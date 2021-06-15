Left Menu

Migrated Pakistani nationals to get jab against COVID-19, says Indore immunisation officer

Pakistani nationals, who are staying in Indore after migration from the neighbouring country, will soon be administered doses against COVID-19, an official said.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:21 IST
Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer in Indore (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
The migrated Pakistani nationals in Indore are mostly from the Sindhi community and most of them have not acquired Indian citizenship yet.

"We will vaccinate them by putting up camps," said Dr Praveen Jadia, District Immunisation Officer, Indore. He said there are around 5,000 such persons residing in the district.

Dr Jadia said the members of the Sindhi community met Indore MP Shankar Lalwani concerning vaccination and the district administration has issued necessary guidelines to health officials. Dr Jadia said they will be innoculated on the basis of their Pakistani passports.

"Those who do not even have the passport will also be administered the vaccine on the basis of I-card of someone else if he identifies them," he said. People from Nepal and Bangladesh living in the district will also be administered vaccine against COVID-19, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

