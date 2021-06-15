Delhi Police bust sextortion racket, arrest mastermind

Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a sextortion racket on Tuesday and arrested the mastermind from Gurugram. "The racketeers used to allure people on social media platforms by preparing fake accounts of girls. Then they used to make obscene/morphed videos by screen recorder on WhatsApp video calls. After that, the racketeers extorted money by threatening victims of uploading obscene video on various social media platforms," said officials.

Police recovered mobile phones used in the crime. According to Delhi Police, the accused had extorted money from more than 200 people in the last few months. (ANI)

