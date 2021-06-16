Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, NY judge rules
Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rejected arguments by Weinstein's lawyer that the paperwork to move Weinstein was not in order, and that Weinstein should stay in New York to get appropriate medical care.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harvey Weinstein
- California
- Weinstein
- Erie County Court
- Kenneth Case
- New York
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Big risk': California farmers hit by drought change planting plans
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more
California's Coachella music festival to return in April 2022
Police release body-camera footage from California rail yard shooting
California task force launches study of slave reparations