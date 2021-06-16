Left Menu

'Very interested' in strong energy partnership with India, says US energy secretary

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 07:42 IST
'Very interested' in strong energy partnership with India, says US energy secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is ''very interested'' in continuing to ensure that the US has a strong energy partnership with India, Energy Secretary Jennifer M Granholm has said.

Granholm, the first woman energy secretary of the US, made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to a question during a hearing on the department's budget by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“I'm very interested in continuing to ensure that India and the US have a strong partnership and there are a lot of energy tools that can help India achieve its own goals which are very aggressive as well,” she told lawmakers during the Congressional hearing.

Senator Roger Marshall said energy is a national security issue. “It's a tool that we can use to help or harm our allies or enemies. I'm especially prioritising our relationships with the quad, Australia, Japan, and India,” he said.

“There's certainly an opportunity to help our ally India with natural gas and expand our natural gas to those. How do you feel about the Department of Energy's plan to strengthen that energy partnership within just specifically as it pertains to natural gas exports to them?” Marshall asked.

Granholm said she is really interested in doing it through technologies that eliminate methane and reduce methane from natural gas pipelines, production, and combustion. “And that is another strategy that we're working on...to make sure that we can have natural gas that is carbon free,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021