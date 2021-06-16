China environment ministry says no leak at Taishan nuclear power station

China's environment ministry said on Wednesday that there was no leak at the Taishan nuclear power station, responding to a CNN report earlier this week.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment also said in a statement on its official WeChat account that the National Nuclear Safety Administration did not raise acceptable limits for radiation detection levels outside of the Taishan plant.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)