Left Menu

Taj Mahal reopens for tourists from today

Months after being closed due to Covid-induced lockdown, entry to the historic Taj Mahal reopened on Wednesday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:20 IST
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists from today
Taj Mahal, Agra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Months after being closed due to Covid-induced lockdown, entry to the historic Taj Mahal reopened on Wednesday. The Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) superintending archaeologist of Agra circle, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar informed on Tuesday, "Taj Mahal, among other ASI-protected monuments, will reopen from tomorrow."

Swarnkar also mentioned that strict COVID-protocols will be followed. "Entry will be allowed only via online tickets. No one will be allowed to enter without masks," he said. A restriction of only 650 people has also been imposed by the Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. "No more than 650 people will be allowed inside Taj Mahal at a given time. Teams will be deputed to monitor the crowd at all times", he said.

He further informed ANI that only 5 tickets can be booked via one phone number. A vaccination camp for the workers of the Taj Mahal was also set up on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the historic monument.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021