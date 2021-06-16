Left Menu

Heavy rains in Mumbai cause waterlogging, traffic snarls

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday and also led to traffic snarls at different parts of the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:25 IST
Heavy rains in Mumbai cause waterlogging, traffic snarls
Visual of moving traffic amid inundated roads in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday and also led to traffic snarls at different parts of the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a prediction of "light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places".

According to the BMC, a high tide of 4.05 meters at 4:13 pm, along with a low tide of 1.95 meters at 10:23 pm expected today. Colaba received an average rainfall of 11 mm, from 8:30 am of June 15 to 8:30 am of June 16, India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

