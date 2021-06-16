UK tells EU on Northern Ireland: be responsible, be reasonable
Britain's trade minister on Wednesday called on the European Union to be responsible and reasonable in a row over the implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit divorce deal.
"We need the EU to be pragmatic about the checks that are undertaken and that was always the way the protocol was drafted," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News.
"It requires compromise between the parties, and the EU need to be reasonable," Truss said.
