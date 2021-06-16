Left Menu

Assam will try to replicate Gujarat model in power sector: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:52 IST
Assam will try to replicate Gujarat model in power sector: CM
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam government will try to replicate the success stories of the Gujarat model in the power sector along with its state-of-the-art technological interventions to turn three power companies in the state into profitable ventures, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A delegation of the Assam Power department, led by Power Minister Bimal Bora will soon visit the western state to understand its best practices, the chief minister said while holding a virtual meeting with the Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Bhai Patel and senior officials of the Urja Vikas Nigam Limited on Tuesday night.

Patel, giving a brief overview of the power sector of his state and the initiatives taken by the Urja Vikas Nigam Limited since Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, said these measures have led to a turnaround for qualitative development in Gujarat's power sector.

He requested Sarma to send a delegation to witness the innovative and progressive steps taken for the development of the energy sector in his state.

Sarma said that in spite of the steps taken so far, the three power companies- Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL), and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) - have not been able to establish themselves as profitable ventures.

Measures are now being taken to share the expertise of an energy-rich state in the country to help the three power companies of Assam to turn into profit-making ventures, he said.

The chief minister in a meeting with officials of the three power companies in the state on Monday had called for linking the revenue collection with the promotion of qualitative performance and active service delivery system to the consumers.

He had expressed his concern over the fall in revenue collection and consequent loss, urging the power companies to work on strategies to plug the reasons responsible for revenue loss.

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited gave a PowerPoint presentation highlighting all the best practices adopted by the agency for a power surplus state during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021