Left Menu

Kirloskar Brothers sets up new mfg division for products used for nuclear applications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:32 IST
Kirloskar Brothers sets up new mfg division for products used for nuclear applications
  • Country:
  • India

Leading pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) has set up a new manufacturing division in Maharashtra for high-end technology products, primarily used for nuclear applications.

Named as the Advanced Technology Product Division (ATPD), the new manufacturing division is based at the company's mother plant at Kirloskarvadi, in Maharashtra, KBL said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the investment details.

''ATPD has primarily been built as a dedicated manufacturing division for high-end technology products, especially those used for nuclear applications,'' it said.

It is a state-of-the-art facility spread across 6,000 sq meter area and is fully equipped with modern machines and test facilities, including special measuring instruments. It is a one-stop shop for machining, quality control checks, assembly, and testing under high pressure and high temperature.

''We decided to build this dedicated unit for the upgradation of our existing products as well as the development of futuristic and technologically advanced solutions for the nuclear application segment,'' KBL Director and MD at SPP Pumps Limited, UK Alok Kirloskar said.

KBL is among the world leaders in pumping solutions for various critical applications in the nuclear industry, the statement said.

''The ATPD division marks KBL’s continued commitment towards the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives,'' the company said.

KBL is the first and leading manufacturer of primary and secondary sodium pumps for Fast Breeder Reactors (FBR) in India. It is also among the only few providers of primary heat transfer pumps for the nuclear sector.

Besides, the company's Concrete Volute Pumps (CVP) form an essential part of various nuclear and thermal power plants across India.

''Thus, the establishment of the ATPD division is primarily aimed at further consolidating KBL's capabilities as a full-fledged dedicated provider of some of the most advanced fluid management technologies and solutions for a wide range of applications in the nuclear industry,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021