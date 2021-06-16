Left Menu

COVID-19: Vendors at Delhi market urge customers to wear masks

As markets gradually open under the unlock process, the vegetable vendors in Delhi's Keshopur Subzi Mandi have urged people to wear face masks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:54 IST
Visual from Keshopur Subzi Mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As markets gradually open under the unlock process, the vegetable vendors in Delhi's Keshopur Subzi Mandi have urged people to wear face masks. Many vendors stated that they will not trade with those without masks.

Sachin, a vendor at the mandi told ANI, "We don't want to witness the earlier deadly situation. We try to convince people to wear masks but they are not listening to us. They even go on to say that we should sit at home if we are so afraid". Narrating a similar story, Sandeep Sharma, a vendor said, "We are clear about not trading with those without masks, still there are many who just do not want to listen".

Sharma also added that the pandemic has affected the business. "The work isn't half as much as it was before. The crowd is also 25 per cent of what it used to be", he said. The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

