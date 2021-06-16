Bengaluru: African drug-peddler arrested; cocaine seized
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested an African drug peddler on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil informed.
- Country:
- India
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested an African drug peddler on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil informed. The police have seized cocaine from the foreign national, who came to India on a student Visa.
"These can pass off as simple looking chalk powder..but is synthetic drug Cocaine. One African drug peddler arrested by CCB.. Cocaine seized.. came to India on a student Visa & indulged in drug trafficking.. case booked under NDPS and Foreigners Act..", Patil tweeted. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act has been registered.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreigners Act
- Bengaluru
- African
- Patil
- NDPS
- India
- Narcotic Drugs
- Visa
ALSO READ
TECNO and UNHCR renew partnership to support primary education for African refugees
South Africans urged to protect and promote rights of minors
Chad, Central African Republic call for international investigation into border incident
Chad, Central African Republic call for investigation of border incident
African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions