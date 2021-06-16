Left Menu

Bengaluru: African drug-peddler arrested; cocaine seized

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested an African drug peddler on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil informed.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:55 IST
Bengaluru: African drug-peddler arrested; cocaine seized
Seized cocaine (Photo: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested an African drug peddler on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil informed. The police have seized cocaine from the foreign national, who came to India on a student Visa.

"These can pass off as simple looking chalk powder..but is synthetic drug Cocaine. One African drug peddler arrested by CCB.. Cocaine seized.. came to India on a student Visa & indulged in drug trafficking.. case booked under NDPS and Foreigners Act..", Patil tweeted. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021