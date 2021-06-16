Left Menu

Preparing for possible third wave of COVID-19, Delhi govt to train 5,000 youths as health assistants

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced to train 5,000 youths as health assistants for the medical and paramedical staff as preparation in view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:30 IST
Preparing for possible third wave of COVID-19, Delhi govt to train 5,000 youths as health assistants
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced to train 5,000 youths as health assistants for the medical and paramedical staff as preparation in view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19. "Keeping in view of the shortage of medical and paramedical staffs during the second wave, the government has an ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants or Community Nursing Assistants," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed during a press conference.

The Delhi Chief Minister stated that as many as 5,000 youths would be trained by Indraprastha University for 2 weeks each. "They will be given basic training at Delhi's nine major medical institutes and work as the assistant for doctors and nurses. They will be given basic training in nursing, paramedics, life-saving, first aid, and home care," he said.

Kejriwal further said, "Online applications can be filled from June 17 and training will start from June 28. Training will be held in a batch of 500 people. Eligible candidates should have cleared class 12 and should be 18 and above in age." "The step will help us in preparations of the third wave of the COVID-19 and will increase our manpower," he added.

Delhi, on June 13, announced to ease the lockdown restrictions with all shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls, restaurants allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity, Delhi Metro and buses to run with 50 per cent capacity. The national capital was under pandemic-induced lockdown since April 19.

Delhi logged 228 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the lowest since April 3, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021