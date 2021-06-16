Left Menu

Sagar Dhankar murder case: Judo coach arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium. Judo coach Subhash was among the main assailants in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, police sources said.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is already in judicial custody after a Delhi court extended his remand till June 25. Earlier on June 11, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were already arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case. Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them, died during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

