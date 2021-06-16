Left Menu

Arms, ammunition recovered from J-K's Wagoora encounter site

The Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered one pistol, one ammunition magazine, six rounds, and two grenades from the site of encounter between security forces and terrorists at Wagoora in the Naugam area of Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered one pistol, one ammunition magazine, six rounds, and two grenades from the site of encounter between security forces and terrorists at Wagoora in the Naugam area of Srinagar. According to the police, the terrorist which was earlier killed in the encounter has been identified as Uzair Ashraf Dar.

"Dar is the resident of Shopian district and was an active terrorist since January 2," the police said. As per police, two terrorists were trapped in the encounter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

