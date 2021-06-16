Brexit deal risks putting N.Ireland peace at risk, says UK minister
Peace in Northern Ireland is at risk because of how part of Britain's Brexit divorce deal with the European Union is being implemented in the British province, British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday.
"It's also why it's super important that we keep the purpose of the nature of the (Northern Ireland) protocol in mind which is to support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and not to undermine it, as it risks doing," Frost told a parliamentary committee.
