Left Menu

SDCI proposes farm for improved seeds in MP's Chambal ravines

An SDCI team along with officials of the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday visited two villages in search of a suitable site for the development of the farm, said Morena Additional Collector Sanjeev Jain.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:30 IST
SDCI proposes farm for improved seeds in MP's Chambal ravines
  • Country:
  • India

The Seed Development Corporation of India (SDCI) has planned the setting up of a farm to develop 'unnat' (improvised) and hybrid seeds in the Chambal ravines in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. An SDCI team along with officials of the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday visited two villages in search of a suitable site for the development of the farm, said Morena Additional Collector Sanjeev Jain. He said a senior official of the Ministry of Agriculture accompanied by agri experts visited Chhinbara and Piprai villages in the Morena district to identify suitable land for this project.

Jain said the team also held a meeting with local officials to know about plants and land in the area. ''The SDCL officials informed that a similar project of developing hybrid and improved seeds is being run in ravines near Rajasthan's Kota city,'' he said.

According to officials, an estimated 20,000 hectares of land will be needed for the proposed project. The land for the project is being searched near the Chambal river. The ravines in Chambal, once ill-famous for dacoit gangs, are the pieces of rugged land, which is not arable. In July last year, Morena MP and Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar had said that more than 3 lakh hectares of rugged land is not cultivable, and if this area is improved, it will help in the integrated development of the Bihad area (ravines) in Gwalior and Chambal regions.

The meeting was convened to discuss the conversion of a large area of ravines in the Gwalior-Chambal belt into arable land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021