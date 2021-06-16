SDCI proposes farm for improved seeds in MP's Chambal ravines

The Seed Development Corporation of India (SDCI) has planned the setting up of a farm to develop 'unnat' (improvised) and hybrid seeds in the Chambal ravines in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. An SDCI team along with officials of the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday visited two villages in search of a suitable site for the development of the farm, said Morena Additional Collector Sanjeev Jain. He said a senior official of the Ministry of Agriculture accompanied by agri experts visited Chhinbara and Piprai villages in the Morena district to identify suitable land for this project.

Jain said the team also held a meeting with local officials to know about plants and land in the area. ''The SDCL officials informed that a similar project of developing hybrid and improved seeds is being run in ravines near Rajasthan's Kota city,'' he said.

Advertisement

According to officials, an estimated 20,000 hectares of land will be needed for the proposed project. The land for the project is being searched near the Chambal river. The ravines in Chambal, once ill-famous for dacoit gangs, are the pieces of rugged land, which is not arable. In July last year, Morena MP and Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar had said that more than 3 lakh hectares of rugged land is not cultivable, and if this area is improved, it will help in the integrated development of the Bihad area (ravines) in Gwalior and Chambal regions.

The meeting was convened to discuss the conversion of a large area of ravines in the Gwalior-Chambal belt into arable land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)