Three arrested, nine booked in Loni incident, police rules out communal angle

Confirming that no communal angle was found in the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off, Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak, informed that three persons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against nine, including Twitter and Twitter India in connection with the matter.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:38 IST
Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak speaking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Confirming that no communal angle was found in the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off, Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak, informed that three persons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against nine, including Twitter and Twitter India in connection with the matter. Pathak also mentioned that the content published on social media is 'irresponsible' and 'unverified'.

"Content published on social media regarding this is irresponsible & unverified. Incident took place over an amulet. We've registered FIR against those who published this on social media to give it a different angle, 7 people & Twitter and Twitter India named in FIR," said the Ghaziabad SSP while speaking to ANI. Stating that it is a case of personal dispute over an amulet, the Ghaziabad SSP said that while three persons have already been jailed, teams are working to nab the other accused persons.

He further said, "During inquiry no communal angle found. As per them (accused), it's a case of personal dispute over an amulet. We arrested and jailed 3 accused who thrashed him. Teams are working to arrest other accused." Mentioning that the accused persons belong to different communities, Pathak said that his team is continuously monitoring the situation and strict action shall be taken against all those who tried to disturb communal harmony.

"Our team is monitoring this continuously. Stringent action will be taken against all attempts to disturb communal harmony and peace. Accused do not belong to a single community, they belong to more than one community," said Pathak. 'No communal angle to the incident. Twitter has done nothing to stop the video from going viral', the Ghaziabad Police had said in its first information report (FIR).

This comes after a video recently went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. (ANI)

