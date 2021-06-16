Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Gujarat road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Anand district that left at least 10 people dead and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the kin of the deceased.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Anand district that left at least 10 people dead and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the kin of the deceased. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district in Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of those deceased," tweeted the Prime Minister Office.

Ten members of a family including a child and two women were killed in a collision between a car and a truck near Tarapur of Anand district on Wednesday morning, the police informed. The family was travelling from Surat to Bhavnagar when the accident took place near the Indranj village on the Tarapur-Vataman state highway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

