New website launched at Fieldays to support forestry sector

A new website has been launched at Fieldays to support the forestry sector find the information it needs to plant, grow and manage trees, and to encourage investment across the wider industry.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash says the new Canopy website is tailored for farmers, iwi and other forestry interests, to support their recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic and associated economic shocks for the primary sector.

"The new Canopy website is a centralised online channel that aims to be the 'go-to site' for the most up-to-date guidance on forestry, as an investment," said Mr Nash.

"Forestry will be a key part of our climate change response. It also offers huge potential for regional development, Māori economic aspirations, local jobs and training, and diversifying income streams in rural communities.

"The hub was developed by Te Uru Rākau – the NZ Forest Service alongside industry partners. It brings together credible information from leading forestry experts and shares data and research on growing and managing trees.

"The Canopy site will also be invaluable for investors wanting to make the right decisions about whether the land is suitable for planting. Industry partners have shared insights and guidance and the site contains useful tools and support.

"The Forest Service and the industry recognise that many people, businesses, farmers, investors and iwi involved in forestry need to find credible information in an accessible format, in order to make the best decisions for their circumstances.

"Work is already underway to develop the next stage of the website, which will provide specific guidance for Māori landowners, information about regional and national events, training opportunities, and case studies and real-life examples of people and experts.

"Forestry is our third largest primary exporter by value so it's important we keep driving the development of the sector.

"In April, I announced a plan to enhance the planning and advisory services within the Forest Service. The new website will support this work and other initiatives such as MPI's Fit for a Better World roadmap," said Stuart Nash.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)