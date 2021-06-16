Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Court adjourns to July 2 orders on framing of charges against Shashi Tharoor

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday adjourned the passing of the order on the issue of framing of charges in the Sunanda Pushkar death case for July 2. Shashi Tharoor, the husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was chargesheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Special Judge Geetanjali Goyal recently had kept the order reserved after prosecution and defence counsel concluded their arguments on the issue of framing of charges.

Public Prosecutor stressed that Pushkar has undergone mental cruelty, which leads to her bad health. Public Prosecutor also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post mortem report which suggests that the cause of death is poisoning which could be oral or injected. Prosecutor also said that due to the mental cruelty caused to Pushkar, her health became worse. The prosecutor further added that Pushkar was earlier was not facing any health issue but problems begun due to "stress and betrayal".

Tharoor's Defence Counsel and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said the prosecution is not able to establish evidence against the leader and the theory of injecting poison is in the air and cannot be admissible. Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for abetment to suicide and cruelty. (ANI)

