Left Menu

Major investigating plantain's potential to improve freshwater quality

The Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFFF) fund is contributing $8.98 million to the $22.23 million seven-year programme, which aims to deliver a low-cost forage solution to nitrate leaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:56 IST
Major investigating plantain's potential to improve freshwater quality
The programme will focus on Ecotain, a proprietary environmental plantain cultivar developed by PGG Wrightson Seeds, which could reduce nitrate-leaching by at least 20 percent. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is backing a major programme investigating plantain's potential to help farmers protect waterways and improve freshwater quality, Acting Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri announced at Fieldays today.

The Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFFF) fund is contributing $8.98 million to the $22.23 million seven-year programme, which aims to deliver a low-cost forage solution to nitrate leaching.

Industry programme partners DairyNZ, Fonterra, and PGG Wrightson Seeds are collectively investing around $10.47 million in cash and $2.8 million in-kind in the programme.

"It's vital we look after our precious streams, rivers and lakes. Plantain as a fodder crop has the potential to provide a cost-effective solution to improving freshwater quality," Meka Whaitiri said.

"This programme is expected to demonstrate plantain's efficacy at scale, so farmers have the confidence they need to invest in pasture and practice change."

The programme will focus on Ecotain, a proprietary environmental plantain cultivar developed by PGG Wrightson Seeds, which could reduce nitrate-leaching by at least 20 percent.

Modelling by DairyNZ forecasts a potential reduction of 15,000 tonnes of nitrate leached per year by 2035, on New Zealand farms."

"The programme will involve farm-scale trials, and implementation and practise improvement across various New Zealand conditions.

A major output of the programme will be a generic plantain evaluation system that will link to tools for farmers.

"The programme's first priority will be making sure we have substantial and robust scientific proof that Ecotain markedly reduces nitrate leaching at both the paddock and farm system scale, with no or minimal negative effects on-farm profitability.

"It will also ensure there are no risks to animal health or welfare.

"We're excited by plantain's unique potential to make a positive difference to our farms and contribute towards meeting our climate goals.

"Last year we upscaled the SFFF fund to further boost sector innovation efforts as part of our 10-year Fit for a Better World roadmap to drive value growth in the sector. This project is one of the many co-investments we've made with the sector to help farmers and growers," Meka Whaitiri said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021