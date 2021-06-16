Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM meets Union Fertiliser Min on urea supply issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called on Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and discussed the supply of urea to the state among other issues.

''The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister discussed with the Union Minister about the supply of urea to the state and other issues pertaining to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers,'' an official statement said.

The ministry officials were also present in the meeting.

