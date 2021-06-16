Left Menu

GE Renewable Energy to set up 148.5 MW wind capacity for Continuum Green Energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:24 IST
GE Renewable Energy to set up 148.5 MW wind capacity for Continuum Green Energy
  • Country:
  • India

GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it has been selected by Continuum Green Energy India Pvt Ltd to set up 148.5 MW wind energy capacity in Bhuj wind farm in Gujarat.

GE Renewable Energy is selected by Continuum Green Energy India Pvt Ltd (Continuum Green Energy) to supply, install and commission 55 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 148.5MW Morjar, Bhuj wind farm in Gujarat, India, a GE Renewable Energy statement said. According to statement, the project was won by Continuum Green Energy during the tranche-VI auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and will produce enough green energy to power 125,000 households in India.

