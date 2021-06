BRIEF-Iberia CEO Sanchez-Prieto Says We Need To Appeal To Markets With Higher Purchasing Power, Especially To Southeast Asia's New Upper-Middle Class

Iberia Chief Executive Javier Sanchez-Prieto says: * WE NEED TO APPEAL TO MARKETS WITH HIGHER PURCHASING POWER, ESPECIALLY TO SOUTHEAST ASIA'S NEW UPPER-MIDDLE CLASS

* SOMEONE ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE EQUATION NEEDS TO HELP AIRLINES BE MORE SUSTAINABLE * HAPPY TO USE ALTERNATIVE FUELS BUT THEY CANNOT COST FOUR TIMES MORE THAN REGULAR FUEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)