Tokyo Stock Exchange operator asks Toshiba to disclose issues on shareholder pressure
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:47 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked Toshiba Corp to properly disclose issues around its alleged pressure on shareholders, a spokesperson for Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which owns the bourse, said on Wednesday.
The head of JPX, Akira Kiyota, made the comment at a regular news conference, according to the spokesperson.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement