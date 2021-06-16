Fire breaks out at Bihar minister's residence in Patna

A fire broke out at the official residence of Bihar SC/ST Welfare Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Santosh Kumar Suman in Patna on Wednesday.

"I think this might have happened due to a short circuit. We will get to know only later. Right now fire is being doused," said Suman.

Fire fighting operations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)