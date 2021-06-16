Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Only 2 pc people registered with employment dept got jobs in last 5 yrs, says govt data

Only 2 per cent of people registered with the state employment department have got employment despite several job fairs in the last five years in Uttarakhand, showed a data of the Directorate of Employment.

Uttarakhand: Only 2 pc people registered with employment dept got jobs in last 5 yrs, says govt data
Only 2 per cent of people registered with the state employment department have got employment despite several job fairs in the last five years in Uttarakhand, showed a data of the Directorate of Employment. As many as 513 job fairs were organised in Uttarakhand in the last five years, only 20,047 registered beneficiaries got jobs, according to the data.

During 2016-2019, 106, 172 and 105 fairs were held and 0.29 per cent, 0.84 per cent and 0.68 per cent respectively got employment opportunities out of the registered members. Comparatively, in 2019 -2021, due to the pandemic situation, only 84 and 46 fairs were organised and 0.34 per cent and 0.17 per cent of registered persons got jobs respectively.

Minister for Labour and Employment Harak Singh Rawat said that the number of employment fairs reduced in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the future, we are going to make the employment department an independent outsource agency. Through this, the registered unemployed people will be given government jobs," he said. (ANI)

