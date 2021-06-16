Royal Caribbean International CEO says crew members on Odyssey of the Seas test positive
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
Royal Caribbean International's chief executive officer, Michael Bayley, said in a Facebook post that eight crew members aboard Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19.
Also Read: INSIGHT-LGBT+ conversion therapy: banned on Facebook, but thriving in Arabic
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
Advertisement