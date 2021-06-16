MDoNER to identify 10 districts in NE States lagging behind most in parameters

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Ministry of DoNER will, within a week, identify 10 districts in all the eight States of North Eastern Region lagging behind the most in governance and developmental parameters.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the officials of the Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council (NEC), the Minister said that the aim of this exercise is to focus on these districts and bring these at par with other developed districts in terms of saturation level. He said the main focus will be to accelerate "Ease of Living" in these districts through smooth delivery of Goods and Services.

Dr Jitendra Singh clarified that these 10 districts will be different from the 14 aspirational districts of Northeast, chosen earlier based on 49 key indicators, of which the status of healthcare was an important component. He also added that the concept of aspirational districts conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a major shift in political approach to governance after seven decades of independence in India. He said that it was also a shift to a more scientific and objective assessment of developmental activities, besides bringing about a sea change in work culture at all levels of governance.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) will assist development projects in the Northeast through Space Technology and will contribute by offering optimum utilization of Satellite Imaging and other Space Technology applications for better accomplishment of infrastructural projects in all the eight states of the North Eastern Region. He said some of the important projects on which work is under progress are like the mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of the land area for horticulture development, the identification and rejuvenation of wetlands and diversion of floodwater, assessment of Bamboo resources for livelihood and Border disputes management.

Dr Jitendra Singh also instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive database of developmental projects in each of the eight states of the North Eastern Region in the last seven years and showcase the marked improvement in all the sectors in comparison to the earlier 63 years. He said the Prime Minister's flagship projects and all the foundation laying ceremonies of Narendra Modi in all the eight States must be reflected in the Developmental Database.

He also referred to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package announced on 12th October 2020, where the Government has earmarked Rs.200 Crore each for eight North Eastern States as a special interest-free 50-year loan to States under Capital Expenditure Boost for States package.

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded the meeting by exhorting officials to resume post-COVID developmental activities and try to catch up fast with the lost opportunities during the pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)