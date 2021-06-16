Soccer-Finland v Russia teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Finland and Russia in St Petersburg on Wednesday.

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri (captain), Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Russia: Matvei Safonov; Georgy Dzhikiya, Dmitry Barinov, Igor Diveyev, Mario Fernandes; Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Daler Kuzyayev, Alexander Golovin; Alexei Miranchuk, Artyom Dzyuba (captain)

