Candidates aspiring for jobs in army, police demand Amritsar's Guru Nanak Stadium be reopened for training, workout

Candidates aspiring for jobs in the Armed forces and Punjab Police on Wednesday staged a protest in Amritsar, demanding that the Guru Nanak Stadium should be reopened for training and workout. "We request the District Collector to open the stadium. Some of us are athletes who are trying for national levels, while the others have to practice for their physical exam of Armed Forces and Punjab Police," Jagroop, a protester said.

He said that they used to practice in the stadium daily. "Now that Amritsar is not under lockdown anymore, I request the authorities to open the stadium along with other places where aspirant practice", he said. Mandeep Singh, an athlete practicing for nationals added that they are practicing on the roads, and questioned who would be responsible in case of any mishap.

He also added that if the liquor shops can function, so can the stadiums. With the state's Covid positivity rate coming down to 2 per cent, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced easing of the restrictions, allowing restaurants and other eating joints, as well as cinemas and gyms to reopen at 50 per cent capacity beginning today.

He also announced increase in gathering of people, including for weddings and cremations, to 50 persons. Under the new guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be again reviewed, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, with weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday upto 5.00 am on Monday, across the state. (ANI)

