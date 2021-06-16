Left Menu

Elusive, injured tusker captured with help of tamed elephants

16-06-2021
Elephants on the VLNR Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udhagamandalam, June 16 (PTI): A seriously injured elephant, evading capture and giving the Forest Department the slip, was on Wednesday captured in Gudalur area, about 80 kms from here, with the help of kumkis (tamed elephants).

The 32-year-old male elephant got its back injured and was moving around the area over the last three years.

Considering its plight, the department decided to tranquilise it and take it to the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

But, the elephant proved elusive, even fruits laced with medicines kept in its path did not work, said sources in the department.

So, the department brought two kumkis and managed to catch the tusker. Soon, a team of veterinarians swung into action and began giving it treatment for the injury.

After the necessary treatment, the elephant would be shifted to a kraal in another two days, the sources said.

