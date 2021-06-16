Left Menu

Senco Gold ropes in sprinter Dutee Chand as brand ambassador

Jewellery retail chain Senco Gold Diamonds on Wednesday said the company has signed the current national champion in the womens 100 metre event, Dutee Chand, as its new brand ambassador.The new Love is Love Collection is inspired from pure love and heart as its the love of our friends and family that is keeping us positive in these testing times.

16-06-2021
Jewelry retail chain Senco Gold & Diamonds on Wednesday said the company has signed the current national champion in the women's 100 meter event, Dutee Chand, as its new brand ambassador.

''The new 'Love is Love Collection' is inspired from pure love and heart as it's the love of our friends and family that is keeping us positive in these testing times. We are also honored to have Dutee as our brand ambassador.

''She is a talented athlete our country is proud to have. She is set to feature in a race in the Olympic qualifying event next week,'' Senco Gold and Diamonds CEO Suvankar Sen said in a statement.

The 'Love is love Collection' was launched from the new range of Everlite jewelry as part of the PRIDE month celebrations.

The collection offers a signature range of rings, ear-studs, chains, and pendants in gold and diamond, and can be used as part of daily wear as well as for party wear.

