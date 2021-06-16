US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Pre-Fed jitters keep S&P 500, Nasdaq below record highs at open

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened just below record highs on Wednesday, with investors on edge before potential hints from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.28 points, or 0.05%, at 4,248.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.69 points, or 0.09%, to 14,085.55 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.15 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,308.48.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)