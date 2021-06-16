Left Menu

French foreign ministry says significant disagreements persist in Iran talks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:30 IST
French foreign ministry says significant disagreements persist in Iran talks
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

France's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that significant disagreements persist in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"Brave decisions need to be taken quickly because time is not on anyone's side", Agnes von der Muhll, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said in a statement.

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA said on Tuesday that reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord would have to await the formation of a new Iranian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021