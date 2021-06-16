French foreign ministry says significant disagreements persist in Iran talks
France's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that significant disagreements persist in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"Brave decisions need to be taken quickly because time is not on anyone's side", Agnes von der Muhll, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said in a statement.
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA said on Tuesday that reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord would have to await the formation of a new Iranian government.
