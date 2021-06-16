Left Menu

GI certified Jalgaon banana exported to Dubai: Comm min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:35 IST
GI certified Jalgaon banana exported to Dubai: Comm min
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India has exported 22 tonnes of Geographical Indications (GI) certified fiber and mineral-rich Jalgaon banana to Dubai, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The GI tag helps growers get the premium price of the product as no other producer can misuse the name to market similar goods.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is used for an agricultural, natural, or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Darjeeling tea, Tirupathi laddu, Kangra paintings, Nagpur orange, and Kashmir Pashmina are among the registered GIs in India.

The ministry said that India has exported 1.91 lakh tonne banana worth Rs 619 crore during 2020-21.

''The twenty-two tonnes of GI-certified Jalgaon banana were sourced from progressive farmers of Tandalwadi village, part of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a banana cluster identified under Agri export policy,'' it said.

In 2016, Jalgaon Banana got GI certification.

India is the world's leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 per cent in total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh contribute more than 70 per cent of the country's banana production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021