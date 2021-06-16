Left Menu

Leaked probe finds six "deficiencies" linked to Mexico metro crash, says newspaper

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:45 IST
  • Mexico

A Norwegian company has found six "deficiencies" in the construction process that contributed to the collapse of the Mexico City metro last month, according to contents of a leaked report published by a Mexican newspaper on Wednesday. El Financiero newspaper said the preliminary report, compiled by Norwegian external auditor DNV, cites structural failure associated with at least "six deficiencies in the construction process".

The Mexico City government declined to confirm the El Financiero story, saying results of the DNV study would be released later on Wednesday.

