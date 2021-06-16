Soccer-Turkey v Wales teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Turkey and Wales in Baku on Wednesday. Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu; Cengiz Under, Kenan Karaman, Burak Yilmaz (captain)
Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), Kieffer Moore
