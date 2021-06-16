Soccer-Turkey v Wales teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Turkey and Wales in Baku on Wednesday. Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, ﻿﻿﻿Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, ﻿Hakan Calhanoglu﻿﻿; Cengiz Under, ﻿Kenan Karaman, Burak Yilmaz (captain)

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, ﻿Chris Mepham, ﻿Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), ﻿Kieffer Moore

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)