Left Menu

Nagaland govt shuts down three ONGC wells for starting operations 'without permission'

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:41 IST
Nagaland govt shuts down three ONGC wells for starting operations 'without permission'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has shut down three wells of state-run energy giant ONGC for allegedly not obtaining prior permission before starting drilling activities.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan had shot off a letter to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation on June 1, asking it to stop operations at the three wells.

The letter, a copy of which is available with PTI, stated that a report was received on April 9 regarding setting up of drilling activities at Piheku, Tokishe and Nikihe villages, ''which are under Dimapur district''.

Sources, however, said the sites fall under a disputed area with Assam.

Soundararajan, in the communique to ONGC Executive Director for Assam Arakan Basin, claimed that the company carried out drilling activities ''without the prior permission from the Government of Nagaland''.

''Therefore, you are requested to submit clarification in this matter... at the earliest. Further, the concerned authority is hereby asked to stop all activities in the above said area in the meantime,'' he said.

Queries sent to ONGC officials remained unanswered.

When contacted, a senior official of the Nagaland government told PTI, ''Discussion is underway between the government and ONGC. We are awaiting a reply from the company.'' The sources said the area where the drilling wells are located is not under the control of Nagaland.

''The CRPF is in charge of this area and it has a separate border magistrate,'' one source said.

He said ONGC has been operating there for some time, and while one well is at the exploration stage, another is already producing. There has been no activity at the site in Tokishe village, the source claimed.

''As far as we are aware, ONGC got all the necessary permission like exploration and mining licence from the Government of India and Government of Assam,'' officials in Assam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021