Left Menu

EU Commission approves Spain's 69.5 bln euro recovery plan

The European Commission approved on Wednesday Spain's plan for recovery after the pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy, the second such approval in the 27-nation bloc after Portugal. Under the scheme, Spain will get 69.5 billion euros in grants until 2026.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:50 IST
EU Commission approves Spain's 69.5 bln euro recovery plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission approved on Wednesday Spain's plan for recovery after the pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy, the second such approval in the 27-nation bloc after Portugal. Under the scheme, Spain will get 69.5 billion euros in grants until 2026. Madrid will already get the first 9 billion euros in pre-financing for the scheme once EU finance ministers also sign off on the plan in July.

The Commission said in a statement that Spain's plan devoted 40% of its total to fight climate change like the promotion of urban and long-distance sustainable transport, better energy efficiency of buildings, decarbonisation of industry and new technologies for green hydrogen and renewables. Another 28% of the money would go to the digitalise public administration, industry and business and investments in digital equipment for education and improving digital skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021