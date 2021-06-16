Adi Prashikshan portal would provide information on training programs: Tribal Affairs

ADI PRASHIKSHAN portal has been inaugurated by Shri Arjun Munda, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI in the presence of Sh. Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, and Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary and Ms R. Jaya, Joint Secretary on 16th June 2021.

The Government of India has special concern and commitment for the Scheduled Tribes for improving their socioeconomic status. The unique challenges and concerns of Scheduled Tribes must be addressed to achieve Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is dedicated to frame policy and programmes recognizing the distinct needs of the tribal communities and their areas and provides a comprehensive framework for their protection, empowerment and development.

Shri Arjun Munda, Honorable Union Minister for Tribal Affairs stated that this vision of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs can only be successful when the tribal communities are aware of their rights and entitlements and a strong and robust institutional delivery mechanism is put in place to ensure last-mile delivery and no tribal household is left behind.

"This requires extensive training and capacity building of different stakeholders, tribal communities and their representatives, officials and nodal agencies. Further training of local communities is possible only when master trainers and resource persons are available at block and district level," Shri Munda stated.

Towards this Ministry of Tribal Affairs has inaugurated a three-day training programme on "Capacity Building Training of Master Trainers For ST PRI Members". It is jointly organized by the National Tribal Research Institute, SCSTRTI (TRI Odisha) and UNDP in partnership with Tribal Research & Development Institute, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh from 16th -19th June 2021. The participants of the training programme will be PA ITDAs, District Level & Block Level Welfare Officers, NGOs, Tribal Youths, SHG Member and Sarpanches. This training programme will cover topics such as Constitutional Rights of Schedule Tribes, Financial and administrative management of GPs, flagship programmes of Central and State Governments schemes meant to improve education, health, nutrition, social security, livelihood and skilling of youth.

Even Ministry in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme has developed the ADI PRASHIKSHAN portal. As the name suggests Adi Prashikshan- 'Training for Tribals" is a very well-intended initiative to reach the remotest area with 'knowledge packets' using information technology (IT), so that tribal communities are able to have access to their rights and benefits. It's an effort to bring Training Institutions/ Organizations, Experts and Trainers together for addressing thematic knowledge gaps among Tribal PRIs, Communities, Officials and various other stakeholders involved in tribal area development.

Shri Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs stated that this portal would provide comprehensive information on training programs held across the country.

"This portal gives opportunity to register as an organizer of training programs and to partake as a trainee or a Master Trainer and acts as an information hub for each trainee and trainer who will have individual login credentials. The system will also generate digitally signed Certificate for each participant," He informed.

Adi Prashikshan will transform the various ongoing training initiatives under different units of the Ministry like TRIs, COEs and converge the initiatives for better skill and knowledge building It will also catalyze and improve the processes of conducting training by making it online and accessible to all. A unified open platform will give users access to authentic knowledge products.

Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, MoTA stated that the portal also has search options on thematic areas of training along with location and organizer in an inter-linked manner and also captures dynamic disaggregated data.

"This initiative will be beneficial and will ensure tribal development to reach out to the people for whom it is meant," He said.

(With Inputs from PIB)