Gowda assures sufficient fertiliser supply to Madhya Pradesh

Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said Madhya Pradesh has sufficient stock of urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), and assured their sufficient supply during the kharif season.

The assurance was given to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who met the Union fertiliser minister, to discuss the supply of urea to the state among other issues, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

''The Madhya Pradesh chief minister discussed with the Union minister the supply of urea to the state and other issues pertaining to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers,'' it said.

The ministry officials were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Gowda said sufficient quantities of the nutrients will be positioned in Madhya Pradesh to meet demand from farmers during the kharif season this year.

As on June 14, Madhya Pradesh has sufficient closing stock of 5.49 lakh tonne of urea and 2.86 lakh tonne of DAP.

''The Union minister assured that the ministry will further help in all possible ways,'' the statement added.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted that the central government has taken a historic pro-farmer decision to give substantial hike in subsidy of DAP by Rs 700 per bag as a one-time measure for ongoing kharif season.

This has resulted in a total subsidy of Rs 1,200 per bag on DAP, Rs 500 per bag was already being given since last year.

Since this is a nutrient-based subsidy, other phosphorus and potassium (P&K) fertilisers will also receive higher subsidy on account of higher subsidy on phosphatic nutrient, and will help in holding their price to around last year's level, the statement said.

Gowda further said international prices of finished DAP and its raw material has seen a steep rise since December of 2020. It is, therefore, important to encourage the use of other good alternatives of DAP like NPK fertilisers and single super phosphate, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)