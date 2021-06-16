Gujarat govt announces compensation for salt-pan workers

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre for salt-pan workers who incurred losses due to cyclone Tauktae last month.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state's core committee at Gandhinagar, said an official release.

Advertisement

The government had conducted a survey of losses incurred by salt-pan workers, it added.

On humanitarian grounds, the government would give a compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre (up to maximum of 10 acres), it said.

Salt mounds worth crores of rupees were washed away in different parts of Gujarat due to the flooding caused by heavy rains brought by the cyclone.

The gusty winds, rain and flooding also damaged salt-pan infrastructure, according to a report prepared by Agariya Hitrakshak Samiti, an NGO.

The state government had earlier announced various financial packages for farmers and fishermen hit by the cyclone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)