Forest personnel rescue 18 wild boarlets from pond

Eighteen wild boarlets which fell into a pond at a private farm near here were rescued by forest officials who used a net to pull them out, officials said on Wednesday.

The animals had come to drink water at the pond in Kozhinjikadu forest area when the calves fell into it and could not come out, forest officials said.

Advertisement

Forest officials rushed to the spot with a big net and used it to rescue the boarlets.The animals were later released into a nearby forest, officials said.

The farmer had dug the pond to store water for fish farming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)