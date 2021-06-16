Putin says Russia, U.S. to start talks on possible changes to New START arms treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington will begin discussions on possible changes to the recently extended New START arms control treaty, adding that the two countries are responsible for nuclear strategic stability.
Putin also said Russia had provided exhaustive information to the United States on cyber attacks.
