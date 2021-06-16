Left Menu

Kerala Congress (M) workers destroy vehicles in protest against fuel price hike

Amid the uproar over rising prices of fuel across the country, members of Kerala Congress (M) held a distinctive protest at a petrol pump in Ayoor in Kollam district of Kerala on Wednesday in which they destroyed vehicles.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:19 IST
Protest held by Kerala Congress (M) workers at petrol pump in Ayoor, Kollam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala Congress (M) workers were seen dismantling vehicle parts one by one and even tearing the seats of the car. As the anger of workers mounted - the bike was left with no tyres and car parts scattered all around. The workers were seen competing with each other to tear down the car parts including those from the car's bonnet.

"People are suffering from the hike in petroleum products. So we have come up with this protest of destroying the vehicles. If people are unable to bear the expense of petrol and diesel what is the point of having the vehicles," said the Kerala Congress (M) leader who led the protest. (ANI)

