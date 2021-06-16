Left Menu

16-06-2021
Farmer agitation no more about demands of peasantry, but how to oppose govt, BJP-JJP: Dushyant
The ongoing farmer agitation is not any more about the demands of the peasantry, but how to oppose the government and the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday.

Chautala, whose JJP is an ally of the BJP in Haryana, also said those associated with the stir were harbouring political ambitions.

Chautala was replying to questions of journalists on the sidelines of an event here. He was asked to comment on Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni's remarks that the government was deliberately trying to provoke and instigate farmers and later register cases against them.

Chautala said, "I can say one thing, during the past 4-5 months, where does the agitation stand on farmers' demand?...this agitation is not now about farmers' demands.'' ''...(they demanded) that the mandis should run smoothly, we did that and mandis are running very efficiently, that the crops should be produced on MSP, we have procured every single grain of wheat on MSP...We are procuring six crops at MSP," he said.

He said farmers apprehended that people may snatch their lands. "We have not heard a single such case in the state.'' ''This agitation is now how to oppose the government and the BJP-JJP," said Chautala.

The protesting farmers have been opposing the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders in the state over the farm laws issue.

Chautala added, "I feel the face of this agitation are not those farmer unions, but their face have become those political people who want to contest Zila Parishad or Sarpanch elections or want to float a party or extend support to any party.'' Chautala, who had earlier said he will resign if he is unable to secure MSP for farmers, on Wednesday said, "I also support farming, I am also a farmer. Therefore, I used to strongly say from day one MSP will not end and will continue.'' ''There has been an increase in crop MSP (minimum support price at which government agency procures crops). Who stands to benefit from this?, it is the farmers and it is our aim to see farmers prosper," he added.

A month ago Chautala had said the intent of the 40 farmer leaders -- spearheading the stir against Centre's three new farm laws -- is not to resolve the issue, but to serve their own interests.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmers' unions, is spearheading the stir against the Centre's new farm laws.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

