Putin says agreement reached with US to conduct negotiations on limiting proliferation of nuclear weapons

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:54 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Russian President Vladimir Putin says an agreement has been reached to conduct US-Russian negotiations on limiting the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Speaking after a summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin said they agreed that the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry would work out details for the talks.

Russia has long called for the start of strategic stability talks to potentially replace the New START treaty limiting nuclear weapons after it expires in 2026.

Washington broke off talks with Moscow in 2014 in response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and its military intervention in support of separatists in eastern Ukraine. Talks resumed in 2017 but gained little traction and failed to produce an agreement on extending the New START treaty during the Trump administration. Shortly after Biden took office in January, the two sides agreed to a five-year extension of the pact just days before it was due to expire.

Moscow has said it's ready to include its prospective doomsday weapons — such as the Poseidon atomic-powered, nuclear-armed underwater drone and the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile — in the talks on condition the U.S. brings its missile defense and possible space-based weapons into the equation.

